May 13, 2022 - Food and Drink

Scoop: Construction underway on new downtown pizza restaurant

Emma Way
Exterior of the space where Ophelia's will go.
Exterior of the space where Ophelia's will go. Photo: courtesy of a reader

A new cocktail bar and pizza restaurant called Ophelia's is coming soon to downtown at the corner of Church and 4th in the Life and Casualty Tower.

Details: The bar is a sister spot to nearby restaurant Church & Union, which we included in our hot new restaurants roundup last year.

  • Both are owned by Charlotte-based 5th Street Group.

Timeline: Construction is underway. Expect Ophelia's to open later this year.

