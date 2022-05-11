New book chronicles women in country music

A new book by music journalist Marissa Moss chronicles the barriers that women continue to face in the genre.

Moss' book "Her Country" was officially released Tuesday following months of anticipation within the music industry.

Why it matters: Moss details how women have had to overcome institutional hurdles that make it difficult to get discovered, sign a record deal or have songs played on the radio.

If you go: Moss is hitting the pavement to promote her book.