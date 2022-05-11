1 hour ago - Things to Do

New book chronicles women in country music

Nate Rau
Book image provided by Marissa Moss
Book image provided by Marissa Moss

A new book by music journalist Marissa Moss chronicles the barriers that women continue to face in the genre.

  • Moss' book "Her Country" was officially released Tuesday following months of anticipation within the music industry.

Why it matters: Moss details how women have had to overcome institutional hurdles that make it difficult to get discovered, sign a record deal or have songs played on the radio.

If you go: Moss is hitting the pavement to promote her book.

  • The Austin, Texas, bookstore BookWoman is hosting a virtual event with Moss Tuesday at 6pm.
  • Locally, Grimey's New and Pre-Loved Music will host an event for "Her Country" on Saturday at 4pm. Moss will read passages and discuss the book with critic Sarah Rodman, with singer-songwriter Kelsey Waldon performing a short set.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more