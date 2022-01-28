Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Few books about Nashville's country music industry have generated the preemptive buzz of "Her Country" by journalist Marissa Moss.

The book on sale now and out May 10 tells the "full and unbridled" story of the last 20 years of country music through boundary-pushing singer-songwriters Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris and Mickey Guyton.

Background: Before pivoting to journalism, Moss worked in politics.

Moss's unique background comes through in her reporting: She examines the genre with the thoroughness of an investigative reporter but with a love of the music and reverence for its creators.

"I had these converging interests in music and social justice, so it all melded together in that way," Moss tells Axios.

Moss talked with Axios about her cellphone habits and what she's listening to these days as part of our recurring feature, Screen Time.

📱 Device of choice? iPhone 11, until I break it.

☀️ First app in the AM? I check the weather, always. Gotta know if my kids need to bring a sweater to school that they will inevitably lose, and to indulge my post-March 2020 tornado fears. In winter, I desperately look for any signs of snow like a sad little creature. I miss it.

🐤 Most used app? Probably Twitter for better or worse, because it’s essentially the PR arm of my work as a writer.

🔈 Favorite podcasts? "Call and Response" by Adia Victoria, "Salute the Songbird with Maggie Rose," "Smartless," "Cocaine and Rhinestones." I just drove 16 hours to New York state and back, so I had a lot of podcast listening time in the car.

📚 Book recs? Just read "My Body" by Emily Ratajkowski and "Major Labels" by Kelefa Sanneh.