It's Election Day

Nashville voters will set the course for future courthouse leadership by heading to the polls Tuesday for the county primary election.

The Democratic primary for district attorney is the headline race. Incumbent DA Glenn Funk is being challenged by Sara Beth Myers and P. Danielle Nellis.

Be smart: Polls open at 7am and close at 7pm. Your polling place may have changed due to redistricting, so check where you're voting beforehand.

What we're watching: Following a change in state law last year, the Davidson County Democratic and Republican parties each voted to hold partisan school board primaries.

The District 4 Democratic primary pits incumbent board member John Little against the candidate he unseated in 2020, Berthena Nabaa-McKinney.

The competitive District 8 Democratic primary between Erin O'Hara Block and Chris Moth will fill the seat of outgoing board member Gini Pupo-Walker.

Judicial races: The most closely watched judicial primary is for Circuit Court Division I, where former Nashville Mayor David Briley is facing attorney Wendy Longmire.

Embattled Circuit Court Judge Kelvin Jones is looking to stave off a challenge from attorney Lynne Ingram.

Insiders are also keeping a close eye on the Criminal Court primary between incumbent Judge Cheryl Blackburn and challenger Kyle Parks.

State of play: By the end of early voting last week, 22,882 people had cast ballots.

Go deeper: Check out the voter guides by The Tennessean for biographical information and questionnaires filled out by most of the candidates.