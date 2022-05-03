It's Election Day
Nashville voters will set the course for future courthouse leadership by heading to the polls Tuesday for the county primary election.
- The Democratic primary for district attorney is the headline race. Incumbent DA Glenn Funk is being challenged by Sara Beth Myers and P. Danielle Nellis.
Be smart: Polls open at 7am and close at 7pm. Your polling place may have changed due to redistricting, so check where you're voting beforehand.
What we're watching: Following a change in state law last year, the Davidson County Democratic and Republican parties each voted to hold partisan school board primaries.
- The District 4 Democratic primary pits incumbent board member John Little against the candidate he unseated in 2020, Berthena Nabaa-McKinney.
- The competitive District 8 Democratic primary between Erin O'Hara Block and Chris Moth will fill the seat of outgoing board member Gini Pupo-Walker.
Judicial races: The most closely watched judicial primary is for Circuit Court Division I, where former Nashville Mayor David Briley is facing attorney Wendy Longmire.
- Embattled Circuit Court Judge Kelvin Jones is looking to stave off a challenge from attorney Lynne Ingram.
- Insiders are also keeping a close eye on the Criminal Court primary between incumbent Judge Cheryl Blackburn and challenger Kyle Parks.
State of play: By the end of early voting last week, 22,882 people had cast ballots.
Go deeper: Check out the voter guides by The Tennessean for biographical information and questionnaires filled out by most of the candidates.
- The Nashville Scene also has an election preview, including a feature on how to decide which judicial candidates to support, published in partnership with the Nashville Banner.
