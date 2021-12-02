Sara Beth Myers running for Nashville DA

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Sara Beth Myers, a former federal prosecutor, plans to challenge District Attorney Glenn Funk in the Democratic primary next year.

Myers' candidacy was first reported in the Nashville Scene.

Why it matters: Myers is the second known primary opponent for Funk, currently completing his first term.

Former assistant district attorney Danielle Nellis also intends to run.

Context: In addition to her time in the U.S. Attorney's office, Myers also worked as an assistant state attorney general and a local prosecutor.

In a press release, Myers touted her experience at the federal, state, and local level as well as her community ties.

Myers, 40, is a board member for the nonprofit Thistle Farms, which helps women who are victims of human trafficking. She also founded the advocacy group AWAKE, which runs statewide campaigns against child abuse and works to pass laws focused on women's and children's safety.

What she's saying: "It is a critical time for Nashville in terms of criminal justice," Myers said in the press release. "The current approach is clearly not working.