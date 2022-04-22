What to do on Record Store Day

Saturday's Record Store Day will be a cornucopia of exclusive record releases, free concerts and just overall music nerdery.

What's happening: Nashville's own Taylor Swift is the global ambassador of Record Store Day, which is commemorated with her mural on the side of Grimey's New and Preloved Music and Books.

Grimey's is celebrating Record Store Day with a slate of exclusive releases. Fans often line up in the early morning hours to get their hands on favorite vinyls.

Brooklyn Bowl is hosting the Grimey's after-party, headlined with a performance of "Emo Night'' by Ryan Key of Yellowcard. Doors open at 4pm, and the party is free to attend.

Of note: Grimey's is adamant that Swift will not be appearing at its store on Saturday. So if you're hoping for a surprise drop-in, stand down.

That means you, Adam.

Meanwhile, The Groove in East Nashville also has a Record Store Day celebration planned, including a day of free live music. Doors open at 9am, and bands begin playing at 11am.

The Great Escape is also offering exclusive releases, plus everyone can snag five free CDs or records from the store's 99-cent bin.

Yes, but: If crowds, parking and loud noises are not your thing, we still have you covered.

A new podcast telling the oral history of the dearly departed Lucy's Record Shop, which was the epicenter of the city's indie and DIY music scene in the 1990s, drops Saturday.

The full list of record shops participating in this year's event.