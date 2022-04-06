Check out this new Taylor Swift mural

44 mins ago - Things to Do

Local artist Kim Radford just finished a mural of Taylor Swift at indie record store Grimey's.

Flashback: Swift gave Grimey's employees financial support early in the pandemic and covered three months of the store's health care costs.

What she's saying: In an Instagram post showcasing her work on the mural, Radford praised Swift for "her unmatched generosity to the employees and owners of Nashville's indie record store during the early months of the 2020 shutdown."

