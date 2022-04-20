Scoop: Matt Wiltshire moves toward possible mayoral bid

Matt Wiltshire is leaving his position at the Metro Development and Housing Agency to begin the process of running for mayor of Nashville.

Wiltshire previously served as the city's top economic development official. At MDHA, he's worked on affordable housing initiatives.

Why it matters: If he pulls the trigger on a mayoral bid, Wiltshire would represent a legitimate challenger to incumbent Mayor John Cooper in next year's election.

All indications are that Cooper is readying a reelection bid, but he hasn't formally announced a decision.

Be smart: Wiltshire, 48, is a Nashville native and Hume-Fogg High School graduate. After graduating from Dartmouth, he pursued a career in investment banking.

Mayor Karl Dean hired Wiltshire as director of economic development in 2011, a role he held under three administrations.

Between the lines: Wiltshire's job was to help recruit corporations to relocate or expand in Nashville while partnering with the state on economic incentive packages to make those deals happen.

Corporate relocations of Amazon, AllianceBernstein and Bridgestone's downtown expansion were among the deals Wiltshire oversaw.

Yes, but: Wiltshire's career took a turn when then-Mayor David Briley announced an ambitious affordable housing plan, and asked him to oversee the initiative at MDHA.

What he's saying: Wiltshire tells Axios he is leaving MDHA on good terms.

"The next step is to go out and talk to folks from across Nashville to hear what their thoughts are. I don't want to pre-judge what those conversations might reveal [about whether I should run]."

"I believe I have the experience and perspective and vision that the city needs at this point in its history," Wiltshire says.

State of play: Wiltshire is the second serious candidate to publicly announce they are kicking the tires on a mayoral bid. Earlier this year, nonprofit executive Hal Cato told Axios he's thinking about running.