Scoop: Matt Wiltshire moves toward possible mayoral bid
Matt Wiltshire is leaving his position at the Metro Development and Housing Agency to begin the process of running for mayor of Nashville.
- Wiltshire previously served as the city's top economic development official. At MDHA, he's worked on affordable housing initiatives.
Why it matters: If he pulls the trigger on a mayoral bid, Wiltshire would represent a legitimate challenger to incumbent Mayor John Cooper in next year's election.
- All indications are that Cooper is readying a reelection bid, but he hasn't formally announced a decision.
Be smart: Wiltshire, 48, is a Nashville native and Hume-Fogg High School graduate. After graduating from Dartmouth, he pursued a career in investment banking.
- Mayor Karl Dean hired Wiltshire as director of economic development in 2011, a role he held under three administrations.
Between the lines: Wiltshire's job was to help recruit corporations to relocate or expand in Nashville while partnering with the state on economic incentive packages to make those deals happen.
- Corporate relocations of Amazon, AllianceBernstein and Bridgestone's downtown expansion were among the deals Wiltshire oversaw.
Yes, but: Wiltshire's career took a turn when then-Mayor David Briley announced an ambitious affordable housing plan, and asked him to oversee the initiative at MDHA.
What he's saying: Wiltshire tells Axios he is leaving MDHA on good terms.
- "The next step is to go out and talk to folks from across Nashville to hear what their thoughts are. I don't want to pre-judge what those conversations might reveal [about whether I should run]."
- "I believe I have the experience and perspective and vision that the city needs at this point in its history," Wiltshire says.
State of play: Wiltshire is the second serious candidate to publicly announce they are kicking the tires on a mayoral bid. Earlier this year, nonprofit executive Hal Cato told Axios he's thinking about running.
- Incumbent mayors have historically fared very well in their reelection attempts.
- Cooper is the only mayoral candidate in Metro government history to unseat an incumbent when he beat Briley, who was elevated to the position following the resignation of then-Mayor Megan Barry.
