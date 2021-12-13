Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Hal Cato, one of Nashville's most prominent nonprofit executives, is considering a run for mayor in 2023, he confirms to Axios.

Cato is the CEO of Thistle Farms, the faith-based program that helps women who are victims of human trafficking. He has told Thistle Farms he will be leaving in 2022.

In more than six years with the nonprofit, Cato says he's proud to have helped grow Thistle Farms' annual revenues from $2 million to $9 million.

Why it matters: Nashville Mayor John Cooper has not announced if he will run for re-election in 2023.

Cato is the first viable potential challenger to emerge, and the possibility of his candidacy is sure to kick Nashville's political rumor mill into overdrive.

What he's saying: Cato, who founded the volunteer nonprofit Hands on Nashville and served as the top executive at the addiction recovery nonprofit Oasis Center, tells Axios that 2022 "will be a good time to consider a new challenge."

"I do think next year I'll be ready for a change professionally, and the mayor's office certainly is one of the things I'm thinking about among a handful. It's a huge decision, and I never saw myself running for public office."

"But then again, my whole life has been, 'What's the next best thing I can do for Nashville?'"

Driving the news: Cato says he's heard from many people who think he should run. He plans to make a decision in the next few months.

The rumor of Cato's interest was first mentioned in a Substack post by blogger Eli Motycka.

Context: Cato is married to well-known businessman Michael Burcham. The perception is that the couple has enough wealth to help bankroll a mayoral campaign.

In addition to Cooper, former mayors Phil Bredesen and Karl Dean drew on significant amounts of family wealth to help finance their campaigns.

The bottom line: Cato likely has the kinds of political connections necessary for a run, as well as the progressive credentials on which to build a platform.