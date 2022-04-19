13 mins ago - Politics

Hickory Hollow Mall deal up for big vote

Nate Rau
Photo illustration of Nashville Mayor John Cooper with lines radiating from him.
Photo illustration: Allie Carl/Axios. Photo: Leah Puttkammer/Getty Images

Metro Council will have an apparent do-or-die vote Tuesday on the proposed Hickory Hollow Mall deal.

Why it matters: The Cooper administration is touting the mall renovation project as a win-win for Antioch. It's a chance to improve health care outcomes and revitalize a community eyesore, the administration says.

Driving the news: Under Metro law, no bond resolution can be approved while the city's operating budget is pending.

  • Cooper must propose his budget by May 1, making Tuesday night's meeting the last chance for council to consider the $44 million mall renovation deal until July.
  • But the city's option to buy the land expires June 28, according to information provided to council members Monday.

Yes, but: The agreement in principle between Cooper and VUMC was unveiled less than a month ago, so Metro Council members have expressed concerns that the deal could be approved before they've even seen an actual lease agreement, for example.

  • "It's hard to believe that they will have put so much on such a tight frame without it being on purpose," Metro Councilmember Bob Mendes tells Axios.

The other side: The Cooper administration sent a memo Monday attempting to assuage council members' questions, and also provided appraisals showing the mall buildings that would be purchased and then leased back to VUMC are valued at $43.2 million, just under the agreed purchase price.

  • The turnaround of nearly 30 days is similar to the time frame council members have to consider capital spending plans, the memo pointed out.
  • And while council members won't have a lease agreement to review, VUMC has promised city leaders that its rent payments won't be less than the annual debt obligations.

What they're saying: "Mayor Cooper believes in the project and the benefits it will provide to the southeast Nashville community," Cooper spokesperson TJ Ducklo said in a statement. "We are looking forward to continuing our ongoing discussions with council members."

  • The Cooper administration and Metro Councilmember Joy Styles, who represents the area, are planning to seek community feedback about how the city can use the rest of the complex.

📜 In addition to the Hickory Hollow mall renovation, Metro Council will consider a resolution that would place a series of proposed charter amendments on the ballot.

  • A proposed amendment from Mendes would change the process for petition-driven charter amendments. The city is entrenched in litigation over a separate anti-tax charter amendment that was created with a petition drive.

🚔 Councilmember Zulfat Suara has proposed changing the charter to set new physical ability qualifications for the police department.

🎤 Council will also consider a plan to apply a historic overlay on the Exit/In music venue building.

  • The overlay was pitched by the new owners of the building, AJ Capital Partners, who have vowed to save the music venue. The fate of the longtime operators remains uncertain.

🎶 Council will also vote on a resolution from Metro Councilmember Jeff Syracuse to revive the Music City Music Council.

