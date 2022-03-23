Nashville Mayor John Cooper has struck a deal to purchase the Hickory Hollow Mall property in Antioch so that Vanderbilt University Medical Center can transform the building into a health care facility.

Pending approval of the Metro Council, the city will purchase the mall and office building next door for a combined $44 million, then enter into a long-term lease with VUMC.

Why it matters: Vanderbilt will convert the facility, now known as the Global Mall at the Crossings, into a 600,000-square-foot healthcare complex similar to the One Hundred Oaks renovation in 2009.

The mall property has languished for a decade and been near-vacant since 2012.

What they're saying: "This is incredible news for our area," Metro Councilmember Joy Styles said in a statement. "After so many years of the mall sitting vacant, we are finally able to move forward with its new future for the community."