Cooper, Vanderbilt unveil plans for Hickory Hollow Mall site
Nashville Mayor John Cooper has struck a deal to purchase the Hickory Hollow Mall property in Antioch so that Vanderbilt University Medical Center can transform the building into a health care facility.
- Pending approval of the Metro Council, the city will purchase the mall and office building next door for a combined $44 million, then enter into a long-term lease with VUMC.
Why it matters: Vanderbilt will convert the facility, now known as the Global Mall at the Crossings, into a 600,000-square-foot healthcare complex similar to the One Hundred Oaks renovation in 2009.
- The mall property has languished for a decade and been near-vacant since 2012.
What they're saying: "This is incredible news for our area," Metro Councilmember Joy Styles said in a statement. "After so many years of the mall sitting vacant, we are finally able to move forward with its new future for the community."
