1 hour ago - Politics

Gotto withdraws from District 60 House race

Nate Rau
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Jim Gotto is withdrawing from the District 60 state House race, the Davidson County Election Commission confirms to Axios.

Why it matters: The possible third face-off with Rep. Darren Jernigan won't happen.

Flashback: Jernigan unseated Gotto for the seat in 2012 by less than 100 votes. Jernigan distanced himself from Gotto in 2014 and hasn't been seriously threatened for the job since.

State of play: Jernigan has nearly $100,000 cash on hand in his campaign coffers and is well-positioned for reelection.

