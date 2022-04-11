As far as Nashville political rivalries go, the battle between state Rep. Darren Jernigan and former state Rep. Jim Gotto stands alone.

Why it matters: Gotto, a Republican, submitted paperwork last week to challenge Jernigan, the Democratic incumbent, for the House seat covering the eastern edge of Davidson County.

It's the third time Gotto has faced off against Jernigan, who has won the previous two elections.

Flashback: A member of the Metro Council, Gotto won the District 60 seat in 2010.

Jernigan, a fellow council member, ran for the seat in 2012 and defeated Gotto by a mere 95 votes.

Gotto sought a rematch in 2014, but Jernigan distanced himself to win by more than 1,000 votes. Jernigan hasn't been threatened with a close race since.

Between the lines: Republicans already enjoy a veto-proof supermajority in the state House, but District 60 is one of the few Democratic seats that could be flipped.

The district spans parts of Old Hickory, Hermitage and Donelson and is viewed as a 50-50 seat.

Democrats currently hold every state House seat representing Davidson County.

What he's saying: "I look forward to running for reelection," Jernigan tells Axios. "And regarding Mr. Gotto, I can't wish him luck, but I wish him well."