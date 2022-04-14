Gov. Bill Lee returns residency bill

A bill that would create residency requirements for congressional primaries in Tennessee will become law without Gov. Bill Lee's support.

Lee returned it to the General Assembly on Wednesday without his signature. It still becomes law, but its effective date will blunt its impact.

Why it matters: The legislation requires candidates to live in Tennessee for three years before an election to qualify for a party primary.

Lawmakers pushed for the law to take effect immediately, which would have blocked District 5 candidate Morgan Ortagus from the Republican ballot.

But because Lee returned it after the April 7 filing deadline for the race, it will not apply to candidates already qualified for this year's ballot, according to a spokesperson for the Tennessee secretary of state.

What they're saying: Lee spokesperson Casey Black tells Axios, "We feel the voters are best able to determine who should represent them in Congress."

The intrigue: A lawsuit has already been filed in an attempt to block the law from taking effect.