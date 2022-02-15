Bill proposes congressional residency requirements

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

New state legislation would allow candidates to enter congressional primaries only if they have lived in Tennessee for an extended period.

State Sen. Frank Niceley (R-Strawberry Plains) tells Axios his bill would aim to "protect Tennessee from invasion."

Why it matters: The legislation appears to be a direct response to the state’s redrawn 5th congressional district, where a competitive Republican primary is developing.

Morgan Ortagus, who announced she would run after getting an early endorsement from former President Trump, recently moved here.

Candidate Robby Starbuck is also a recent transplant.

Driving the news: Niceley says he started considering a residency requirement for U.S. House and Senate races after hearing about Ortagus and learning "that you could move in here and never even vote here and just run for Congress."

"We became a well-managed state because we elected Tennesseans who know how to pronounce 'Maury County,'" Niceley says.

State of play: The current text of the bill requires that candidates vote in three Tennessee elections. But Niceley says he plans to change the language to focus on a three-year residency requirement for primary candidates, which is in line with the existing rule for state lawmakers.

Between the lines: The Constitution only requires members of the House of Representatives to establish residence in their home state.

Niceley says federal rules prevent the state from regulating the general election but that primaries can have stricter requirements.

What they're saying: In a statement to Axios, Ortagus says she will "leave state matters to the state legislature."

"I'm focused on earning the support of Fifth District Tennesseans who want a Conservative fighter to defend President Trump's agenda."

Starbuck tweeted that the legislation was an attempt to "force me out of the race" and "change the rules in the middle of the game."

In a statement to Axios, Starbuck predicted the effort would fail and accused opponents of trying "every trick in the book to silence the people's voice."

What's next: The bill is up for a vote today in a Senate committee.