Everything to know about Geodis Park, the new Nashville SC stadium

Maxwell Millington
Photo: courtesy of Nashville SC

In a matter of weeks, Nashville SC will host games in the largest soccer-specific stadium in the country.

Driving the news: Recently named Geodis Park, the stadium opens May 1 for Nashville's home match against the Philadelphia Union.

  • Single tickets for the opener are sold out, but season tickets are currently on sale.

The big picture: City and team officials hope games and concerts at Geodis will revitalize the fairgrounds area.

  • "The investment we are making is not just for our soccer team, it is an investment in the future of Nashville and the Fairgrounds," lead owner John Ingram shared in a statement.
  • The team ownership group has also agreed to build a mixed-use residential and retail development in the area after the stadium is completed.
  • Combined with a potential renovation of the old Nashville fairgrounds racetrack, the success of soccer could eventually bring NASCAR back to the Music City, too.

By the numbers:

  • 30,000 seats
  • Five locker rooms
  • 360-degree canopy
  • 65-foot-wide shared concourse
  • 17 home matches in 2022

The stadium is at the Nashville Fairgrounds and intersects three neighborhoods: Wedgewood-Houston (WeHo), Berry Hill and Woodbine.

  • Geodis Park is also near Nolensville Road, which leads to one of Nashville's most diverse neighborhoods — another factor in deciding where to build a home for the world's most popular game.
Where to eat
  • Smokin' Thighs - Wedgewood: The place that specializes in all things chicken. Chicken thighs, chicken wings, chicken burgers, chicken salad, and chicken chili are all on the menu. They also have 2-for-1 beer specials, moonshine and 65-inch patio TVs. Details.
A plate of tacos, corn, and mac and cheese at Smokin Thighs in Nashville, TN.
Photo: courtesy of Smokin' Thighs
  • Gabby's Burgers & Fries: Quick but quality spot to grab a burger, hot dog, fries, chili and milkshakes. Details.
  • Lucky's 3 Star Bar: Get game day grub like hot dogs, pizza, subs and snacks. Details.
Nashville SC flag hanging at Lucky's 3 Star Bar in Nashville
Photo: courtesy of Lucky's 3 Star Bar
  • La Hacienda: Post-game tacos and tequila sound like fun? La Hacienda has been a Nashville Mexican food staple since 1993. Details.
  • Earnest Bar & Hideaway: Casual yet elegant atmosphere to relax after the game. On the menu? Nashville hot chicken and mac, poutine and charcuterie. Details.
Shaved Ribeye Sandwich and French Fries at Earnest Bar & Hideaway in Nashville, TN
Photo: courtesy of Earnest Bar & Hideaway
Where to drink
  • Santa's Pub: Sing your heart out after a Nashville SC victory (or defeat) at this beloved Christmas-themed karaoke bar. Details.
  • Diskin Cider: Dog-friendly cider taproom with live music, a light food menu and brunch on the weekend. Details.
Two friends sharing a drink at Diskin Cider in Nashville, TN.
Photo: courtesy of Diskin Cider
  • Corsair Distillery HQ: Ideal spot to grab a craft cocktail or take a quick distillery tour. Includes a tasting bar, gift shop and outdoor decks with games. Details.
  • The Ranch at Jackalope Brewing Company: Locally hand-crafted beers, live music, brewery tours and a dog-friendly outdoor patio. Details.
Flight of beers at Jackalope Brewing Co. in Nashville, TN.
Photo: courtesy of Jackalope Brewing Co.
  • Never Never: Casual dive bar with beer and wine all under $10. Happy Hour from 4-8pm every day (except Saturday). Dogs allowed. Details.
Getting there

The Nashville SC has transportation details on bus shuttle services, parking at the stadium and ride-shares on its website.

