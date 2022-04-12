Everything to know about Geodis Park, the new Nashville SC stadium

In a matter of weeks, Nashville SC will host games in the largest soccer-specific stadium in the country.

Driving the news: Recently named Geodis Park, the stadium opens May 1 for Nashville's home match against the Philadelphia Union.

Single tickets for the opener are sold out, but season tickets are currently on sale.

The big picture: City and team officials hope games and concerts at Geodis will revitalize the fairgrounds area.

"The investment we are making is not just for our soccer team, it is an investment in the future of Nashville and the Fairgrounds," lead owner John Ingram shared in a statement.

The team ownership group has also agreed to build a mixed-use residential and retail development in the area after the stadium is completed.

Combined with a potential renovation of the old Nashville fairgrounds racetrack, the success of soccer could eventually bring NASCAR back to the Music City, too.

By the numbers:

30,000 seats

seats Five locker rooms

locker rooms 360-degree canopy

canopy 65-foot-wide shared concourse

shared concourse 17 home matches in 2022

The stadium is at the Nashville Fairgrounds and intersects three neighborhoods: Wedgewood-Houston (WeHo), Berry Hill and Woodbine.

Geodis Park is also near Nolensville Road, which leads to one of Nashville's most diverse neighborhoods — another factor in deciding where to build a home for the world's most popular game.

Where to eat

Smokin' Thighs - Wedgewood: The place that specializes in all things chicken. Chicken thighs, chicken wings, chicken burgers, chicken salad, and chicken chili are all on the menu. They also have 2-for-1 beer specials, moonshine and 65-inch patio TVs. Details.

Photo: courtesy of Smokin' Thighs

Gabby's Burgers & Fries: Quick but quality spot to grab a burger, hot dog, fries, chili and milkshakes. Details.

Quick but quality spot to grab a burger, hot dog, fries, chili and milkshakes. Details. Lucky's 3 Star Bar: Get game day grub like hot dogs, pizza, subs and snacks. Details.

Photo: courtesy of Lucky's 3 Star Bar

La Hacienda: Post-game tacos and tequila sound like fun? La Hacienda has been a Nashville Mexican food staple since 1993. Details.

Post-game tacos and tequila sound like fun? La Hacienda has been a Nashville Mexican food staple since 1993. Details. Earnest Bar & Hideaway: Casual yet elegant atmosphere to relax after the game. On the menu? Nashville hot chicken and mac, poutine and charcuterie. Details.

Photo: courtesy of Earnest Bar & Hideaway

Where to drink

Santa's Pub: Sing your heart out after a Nashville SC victory (or defeat) at this beloved Christmas-themed karaoke bar. Details.

Sing your heart out after a Nashville SC victory (or defeat) at this beloved Christmas-themed karaoke bar. Details. Diskin Cider: Dog-friendly cider taproom with live music, a light food menu and brunch on the weekend. Details.

Photo: courtesy of Diskin Cider

Corsair Distillery HQ: Ideal spot to grab a craft cocktail or take a quick distillery tour. Includes a tasting bar, gift shop and outdoor decks with games. Details.

Ideal spot to grab a craft cocktail or take a quick distillery tour. Includes a tasting bar, gift shop and outdoor decks with games. Details. The Ranch at Jackalope Brewing Company: Locally hand-crafted beers, live music, brewery tours and a dog-friendly outdoor patio. Details.

Photo: courtesy of Jackalope Brewing Co.

Never Never: Casual dive bar with beer and wine all under $10. Happy Hour from 4-8pm every day (except Saturday). Dogs allowed. Details.

Getting there

The Nashville SC has transportation details on bus shuttle services, parking at the stadium and ride-shares on its website.