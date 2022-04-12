Everything to know about Geodis Park, the new Nashville SC stadium
In a matter of weeks, Nashville SC will host games in the largest soccer-specific stadium in the country.
Driving the news: Recently named Geodis Park, the stadium opens May 1 for Nashville's home match against the Philadelphia Union.
- Single tickets for the opener are sold out, but season tickets are currently on sale.
The big picture: City and team officials hope games and concerts at Geodis will revitalize the fairgrounds area.
- "The investment we are making is not just for our soccer team, it is an investment in the future of Nashville and the Fairgrounds," lead owner John Ingram shared in a statement.
- The team ownership group has also agreed to build a mixed-use residential and retail development in the area after the stadium is completed.
- Combined with a potential renovation of the old Nashville fairgrounds racetrack, the success of soccer could eventually bring NASCAR back to the Music City, too.
By the numbers:
- 30,000 seats
- Five locker rooms
- 360-degree canopy
- 65-foot-wide shared concourse
- 17 home matches in 2022
The stadium is at the Nashville Fairgrounds and intersects three neighborhoods: Wedgewood-Houston (WeHo), Berry Hill and Woodbine.
- Geodis Park is also near Nolensville Road, which leads to one of Nashville's most diverse neighborhoods — another factor in deciding where to build a home for the world's most popular game.
Where to eat
- Smokin' Thighs - Wedgewood: The place that specializes in all things chicken. Chicken thighs, chicken wings, chicken burgers, chicken salad, and chicken chili are all on the menu. They also have 2-for-1 beer specials, moonshine and 65-inch patio TVs. Details.
- Gabby's Burgers & Fries: Quick but quality spot to grab a burger, hot dog, fries, chili and milkshakes. Details.
- Lucky's 3 Star Bar: Get game day grub like hot dogs, pizza, subs and snacks. Details.
- La Hacienda: Post-game tacos and tequila sound like fun? La Hacienda has been a Nashville Mexican food staple since 1993. Details.
- Earnest Bar & Hideaway: Casual yet elegant atmosphere to relax after the game. On the menu? Nashville hot chicken and mac, poutine and charcuterie. Details.
Where to drink
- Santa's Pub: Sing your heart out after a Nashville SC victory (or defeat) at this beloved Christmas-themed karaoke bar. Details.
- Diskin Cider: Dog-friendly cider taproom with live music, a light food menu and brunch on the weekend. Details.
- Corsair Distillery HQ: Ideal spot to grab a craft cocktail or take a quick distillery tour. Includes a tasting bar, gift shop and outdoor decks with games. Details.
- The Ranch at Jackalope Brewing Company: Locally hand-crafted beers, live music, brewery tours and a dog-friendly outdoor patio. Details.
- Never Never: Casual dive bar with beer and wine all under $10. Happy Hour from 4-8pm every day (except Saturday). Dogs allowed. Details.
Getting there
The Nashville SC has transportation details on bus shuttle services, parking at the stadium and ride-shares on its website.
