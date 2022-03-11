Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Nashville SC announced its new 30,000-seat soccer stadium will be called Geodis Park.

Geodis is a France-based supply chain company with North American headquarters in Brentwood. Financial terms of the naming deal were not disclosed, per the Tennessean.

Why it matters: Geodis Park is set to become a major Nashville landmark on the fairgrounds and in Wedgewood-Houston when it opens May 1 with a game against the Philadelphia Union.

Team officials say it will be the biggest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. or Canada.

What they're saying: "We have repeatedly said that the new stadium will become the spiritual home of Nashville Soccer Club," team CEO Ian Ayre said during Thursday's announcement.