We asked, you answered and now we're hungry.

🙏 Thank you for sharing your favorite burger joints in town! We're particularly grateful for the deep cuts that are going on the list for upcoming Axios Nashville team lunches.

Stephen S. mentioned Rosie's Twin Kegs and shared a pro tip: Pair the burger with a double order of tots.

Seth S. gave props to burger pop-ups like Bad Luck Burger Club, Cabin Attic and Brave Idiot for their "blissful burger bangers."

His vote for Nashville's most underrated burger: the Small Block from Ghot Wingz in East Nashville.

Kren T. picked Bare Bones Butcher.

Blake S. went with the turkey and garden burgers at Bobbie's Dairy Dip.

Eric H. drew our attention to the G-Off Burger at The Local.

Randy R. praised local standbys Gabby's and The Pharmacy.

Jamie H. chimed in with Sportsman's Grille, which is also a Tamburin family favorite.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: I remember spending my childhood summers crisscrossing the city with my dad and brothers scoring our favorites, many of which have closed.