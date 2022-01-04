Bad Luck Burger Club finds home at Lakeside Lounge
Nashville's up-and-coming patty smashers at Bad Luck Burger Club have found a home.
- The two-man pop-up, which attracted a cult following during the pandemic, will now be based out of Lakeside Lounge in East Nashville every weekend.
What they're saying: "Working out of the Lakeside kitchen, we will be able to play with new offerings and expand our menu some," the startup announced on Instagram.
The details: Burgers will be available from 11am-4pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
- Lakeside Lounge is located at 921 Woodland St.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.