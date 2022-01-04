Bad Luck Burger Club finds home at Lakeside Lounge

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Nashville's up-and-coming patty smashers at Bad Luck Burger Club have found a home.

The two-man pop-up, which attracted a cult following during the pandemic, will now be based out of Lakeside Lounge in East Nashville every weekend.

What they're saying: "Working out of the Lakeside kitchen, we will be able to play with new offerings and expand our menu some," the startup announced on Instagram.

The details: Burgers will be available from 11am-4pm on Saturdays and Sundays.