After months of delays, van Gogh exhibit opens

Adam Tamburin
Immersive Van Gogh
Photo: Nicole Hester/The Tennessean/USA Today Network

A long-awaited exhibit that uses giant projections to mimic the experience of walking into Vincent van Gogh's paintings opens Thursday.

  • Immersive Van Gogh faced months of delays, some of which were tied to preparations at the venue.

Details: The exhibit is hosted at Lighthouse ArtSpace, the former home of the Belle Meade Theater and a Harris Teeter grocery store.

  • The show uses 67 projectors, features emotive music and animates some of van Gogh's most iconic work, per the Tennessean.
  • Stars shoot across "Starry Night" and flowers pop onto the walls, the newspaper reported.

If you Gogh: The show is scheduled to run through June 19. Tickets start at $39.99 for adults. Before you go, read about the exhibit from our friends at Axios Columbus.

