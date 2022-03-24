After months of delays, van Gogh exhibit opens
A long-awaited exhibit that uses giant projections to mimic the experience of walking into Vincent van Gogh's paintings opens Thursday.
- Immersive Van Gogh faced months of delays, some of which were tied to preparations at the venue.
Details: The exhibit is hosted at Lighthouse ArtSpace, the former home of the Belle Meade Theater and a Harris Teeter grocery store.
- The show uses 67 projectors, features emotive music and animates some of van Gogh's most iconic work, per the Tennessean.
- Stars shoot across "Starry Night" and flowers pop onto the walls, the newspaper reported.
If you Gogh: The show is scheduled to run through June 19. Tickets start at $39.99 for adults. Before you go, read about the exhibit from our friends at Axios Columbus.
