After months of delays, van Gogh exhibit opens

A long-awaited exhibit that uses giant projections to mimic the experience of walking into Vincent van Gogh's paintings opens Thursday.

Immersive Van Gogh faced months of delays, some of which were tied to preparations at the venue.

Details: The exhibit is hosted at Lighthouse ArtSpace, the former home of the Belle Meade Theater and a Harris Teeter grocery store.

The show uses 67 projectors, features emotive music and animates some of van Gogh's most iconic work, per the Tennessean.

Stars shoot across "Starry Night" and flowers pop onto the walls, the newspaper reported.

If you Gogh: The show is scheduled to run through June 19. Tickets start at $39.99 for adults. Before you go, read about the exhibit from our friends at Axios Columbus.