👋 Alissa here. After months of hype, I finally checked out the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit near Polaris Fashion Place this weekend.

At risk of sounding like a get-off-my-lawn grump, I have some … thoughts.

How it works: The display is one massive room, with projectors beaming animated artwork on the walls and floor. The show is on a 35-minute loop.

Floor circles keep people distanced. You sit on benches or, if it's crowded, the floor.

My take: The show itself was breathtaking. One of my favorites was "Irises," starting with roots underground that bloom into vibrant purple flowers. The music perfectly set the mood.

Yes, but: I underestimated how packed the event would be on a Sunday. At times, it felt like a concert where you wish people would just put down their phone and enjoy the moment.

But when a venue encourages photography — all that free social media "advertising" has clearly worked, after all — the goal seems to be getting that perfect profile picture instead of appreciating the art.

💭 I recommend going on a weekday if you can. You'll save $15 and likely have a better experience with fewer crowds and distractions.

The bottom line: To me, $55 a ticket felt really steep. Want a comfier seat? A cushion rental costs an extra $10.

I guess we live in a world where you can see real Van Gogh paintings for $29 at the Columbus Museum of Art, but have to pay twice that for the more Instagrammable variety.

If you Gogh: 940 Polaris Parkway, Columbus. $40 off-peak, $55 peak times. Through Feb. 27. Closed Tuesdays.