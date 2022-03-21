Music Monday: Be Your Own Pet is back

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The big rock music news last week was the surprise return of local legends Be Your Own Pet.

Flashback: BYOP ascended to the top of the city's punk rock scene in the late aughts and helped shine a spotlight on Nashville as more than just a country music town.

Then, in 2008, the young band broke up and was relegated to precious-memory status as a fun, raw, loud and talented group.

The latest: After working through internal issues, BYOP decided to reunite in a big way.

They're opening for Jack White at the Atlanta and Nashville shows on his upcoming tour.

In an interview with Pitchfork, BYOP frontperson Jemina Pearl deflected on the possibility of new music, saying, "Um ... maybe? I dunno! It’s too early to answer right now, but we'll see."

🎸 To honor the return of Be Your Own Pet, we included songs by the band on this week's Music Monday playlist.

We also included a song by Winger, the 1980s rock band fronted by Kip Winger, whose "Symphony No. 1" was recorded live by the Nashville Symphony last week.

Thanks to Axios Nashville readers Alea C., Adam M., Marc G. and Randy R. for their song suggestions, which we also added to this week's playlist.

📬 Please keep those suggestions coming!