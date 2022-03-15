Nashville Symphony to debut work by 80s rocker Kip Winger
The Nashville Symphony this week will debut the first symphony by Kip Winger, the metal rocker turned classical composer.
- He fronted the 1980s rock band Winger and churned out hits like "Seventeen."
Why it matters: Performing Winger's Symphony No. 1 highlights the creative collaborations championed by Nashville Symphony conductor Giancarlo Guerrero.
- The symphony previously collaborated with Winger on his composition "Conversations with Nijinsky."
Flashback: Winger, who lives in Nashville, said his journey to becoming a classical composer began when he was 16 and was asked to take ballet class by a girl he was dating.
- "None of her friends would do it with her, and I was fresh out of karate and all stretched out," Winger said in an interview posted on the Symphony's YouTube page. "So I said, 'I'll do it,' because I was always up for something. And I took to it like a duck to water."
- It was in ballet class that Winger, who was normally listening to Led Zeppelin, first heard the classical compositions of icons like Tchaikovsky.
Between the lines: Winger says the idea for his symphony is a person receiving Morse code messages of atonement from "his own lost soul."
- Each of the symphony's four movements has a one-word message translated into Morse code, which Winger has embedded into the composition.
Details: Winger's Symphony No. 1 will be performed this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
- It will also mark the first recording session by the Nashville Symphony since the pandemic.
- Tickets: $25 - $155.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.