The Nashville Symphony this week will debut the first symphony by Kip Winger, the metal rocker turned classical composer.

He fronted the 1980s rock band Winger and churned out hits like "Seventeen."

Why it matters: Performing Winger's Symphony No. 1 highlights the creative collaborations championed by Nashville Symphony conductor Giancarlo Guerrero.

The symphony previously collaborated with Winger on his composition "Conversations with Nijinsky."

Flashback: Winger, who lives in Nashville, said his journey to becoming a classical composer began when he was 16 and was asked to take ballet class by a girl he was dating.

"None of her friends would do it with her, and I was fresh out of karate and all stretched out," Winger said in an interview posted on the Symphony's YouTube page. "So I said, 'I'll do it,' because I was always up for something. And I took to it like a duck to water."

It was in ballet class that Winger, who was normally listening to Led Zeppelin, first heard the classical compositions of icons like Tchaikovsky.

Between the lines: Winger says the idea for his symphony is a person receiving Morse code messages of atonement from "his own lost soul."

Each of the symphony's four movements has a one-word message translated into Morse code, which Winger has embedded into the composition.

Details: Winger's Symphony No. 1 will be performed this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.