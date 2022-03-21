Legislature undecided on congressional residency requirement
As the state legislature continues debating a residency requirement to run for Congress, it remains undecided if former President Trump's preferred candidate in the District 5 U.S. House race will be eligible to run.
Driving the news: The state Senate has already passed a bill requiring a candidate to live in Tennessee for at least three years in order to run in a primary for Congress.
- The House passed similar legislation, but its version wouldn't take effect until after the 2022 election. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Dave Wright, R-Corryton, told House lawmakers he supported the Senate version of the bill.
Why it matters: Morgan Ortagus, who enters the race with Trump's treasured endorsement, moved to Nashville in early 2021.
- The former state department spokesperson would be ineligible if the Senate version passes, while the House version would not affect her candidacy.
- In a statement to Axios after the legislation was filed in February, Ortagus said she will "leave state matters to the state legislature."
What's next: The legislation is now in a sort of limbo. Each chamber still has one more chance to accept the other's version.
- If not, the two speakers will appoint a conference committee to attempt to iron out the differences.
