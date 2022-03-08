Housing prices soar — again

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Driven by unprecedented demand, local home prices continue to skyrocket. The median cost of a single-family home in the greater Nashville area was $446,175 in February.

That's a jump of more than $89,000 year-over-year from 2021, according to new data from Greater Nashville Realtors.

Why it matters: The pricing surge illustrates the rising pressure on buyers navigating the increasingly competitive market.

"It's the strongest market Nashville has ever seen in terms of demand," Greater Nashville Realtors president Steve Jolly tells Axios. "It makes it really difficult for buyers."

State of play: There were 2,924 home closings in the region last month, about even with February 2021.

The key factor driving prices up, Jolly says, is the continued influx of new companies moving to Nashville and drawing talent from other, more expensive cities.

Between the lines: Jolly says he worries growing prices will dissuade locals from considering homeownership.

"They're getting understandably frustrated with the market, and they're deciding to sit on the sidelines," Jolly says of some would-be buyers.

Zoom out: Nashville's housing market has been on the upswing for years.