Hard Mtn Dew now available in Tennessee

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Tennessee is one of three states where Mountain Dew has released its new alcoholic drink, Hard Mtn Dew.

To entice Dew fans across the country, the company is holding a contest that asks, "How far would you go" to pour some Hard Mtn Dew down your gullet.

The winning contestant will land airfare, lodging, transportation and $1,000 in spending money for a trip to Nashville.

Flashback: Tennessee is the birthplace of the Mountain Dew brand.

The soft drink was originally developed by two East Tennessee brothers who were looking for a mixer to pair with their bourbon, per the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Yes, but: A word of warning before you tell your out-of-state friends about the contest — Axios reporter Linh Ta tried Hrd Mtn Dew and came away unimpressed.

Reporting on location from Des Moines, Iowa, where the new drink was also released, Linh found the Black Cherry tall boy "lacked the sweetness and refreshing crispness that I crave from a Mountain Dew and tasted more reminiscent of diet cherry Robitussin."

Read Linh's full review.