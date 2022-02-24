Hard Mtn Dew now available in Tennessee
Tennessee is one of three states where Mountain Dew has released its new alcoholic drink, Hard Mtn Dew.
- To entice Dew fans across the country, the company is holding a contest that asks, "How far would you go" to pour some Hard Mtn Dew down your gullet.
- The winning contestant will land airfare, lodging, transportation and $1,000 in spending money for a trip to Nashville.
Flashback: Tennessee is the birthplace of the Mountain Dew brand.
- The soft drink was originally developed by two East Tennessee brothers who were looking for a mixer to pair with their bourbon, per the Knoxville News Sentinel.
Yes, but: A word of warning before you tell your out-of-state friends about the contest — Axios reporter Linh Ta tried Hrd Mtn Dew and came away unimpressed.
- Reporting on location from Des Moines, Iowa, where the new drink was also released, Linh found the Black Cherry tall boy "lacked the sweetness and refreshing crispness that I crave from a Mountain Dew and tasted more reminiscent of diet cherry Robitussin."
