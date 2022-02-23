I tried the new Hard Mountain Dew and it was bad

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

In celebration of 2/22/22, Mountain Dew released their highly-anticipated alcoholic Dew in three states: Florida, Tennessee and good ol' Iowa.

After calling a bunch of Hy-Vee stores, I lucked out at the Ankeny Prairie Trail location.

I picked out a Black Cherry tall boy for $4 — a nod to my favorite Dew flavor, Code Red.

At first pour, it fizzled and foamed just like pop.

But in my mouth it was just ... bad.

It lacked the sweetness and refreshing crispness that I crave from a Mountain Dew and tasted more reminiscent of diet cherry Robitussin.

Still want to Do the Dew? Shipments of it are going out this week to local grocers and convenience stores.