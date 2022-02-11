40 mins ago - Politics

Tennessee Supreme Court gets new justice

Nate Rau
Sarah Keeton Campbell in front of the Tennessee state flag
Sarah Keeton Campbell. Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts

The Tennessee General Assembly confirmed Sarah Keeton Campbell as the newest member of the state's high court yesterday.

  • Campbell, 40, received a nearly unanimous vote of support, along with a standing ovation from lawmakers.

Why it matters: Her addition is expected to further strengthen the five-member Tennessee Supreme Court's conservative majority.

  • Campbell, who was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee, replaces Justice Cornelia Clark, who died last year. Clark was appointed by former Gov. Phil Bredesen, a Democrat.
  • The new justice was one of 11 people who applied to fill the vacancy on the high court.

Flashback: Campbell previously served as associate solicitor general in the Tennessee attorney general's office.

  • She once clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.
