Tennessee Supreme Court gets new justice

The Tennessee General Assembly confirmed Sarah Keeton Campbell as the newest member of the state's high court yesterday.

Campbell, 40, received a nearly unanimous vote of support, along with a standing ovation from lawmakers.

Why it matters: Her addition is expected to further strengthen the five-member Tennessee Supreme Court's conservative majority.

Campbell, who was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee, replaces Justice Cornelia Clark, who died last year. Clark was appointed by former Gov. Phil Bredesen, a Democrat.

The new justice was one of 11 people who applied to fill the vacancy on the high court.

Flashback: Campbell previously served as associate solicitor general in the Tennessee attorney general's office.