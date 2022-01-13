Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Gov. Bill Lee is appointing Sarah Keeton Campbell to be Tennessee's next Supreme Court justice.

Campbell will fill the seat that's been vacant since the death of Justice Cornelia Clark.

She earned her law degree at Duke and is an associate solicitor general and special assistant to the attorney general. Her appointment was first reported by the Tennessee Journal.

Why it matters: Campbell, just 39, clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and is a member of the conservative Federalist Society.

Details: Following Campbell's appointment, which must be confirmed by the General Assembly, the Supreme Court will be composed of four justices appointed by Republican governors and one appointed by a Democrat.