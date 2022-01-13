55 mins ago - Politics

Governor appoints Tennessee's next Supreme Court justice

Nate Rau
Sarah Keeton Campbell headshot, Tennessee's next Supreme Court Justice
Sarah Keeton Campbell. Photo courtesy of the governor's office

Gov. Bill Lee is appointing Sarah Keeton Campbell to be Tennessee's next Supreme Court justice.

  • She earned her law degree at Duke and is an associate solicitor general and special assistant to the attorney general. Her appointment was first reported by the Tennessee Journal.

Why it matters: Campbell, just 39, clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and is a member of the conservative Federalist Society.

Details: Following Campbell's appointment, which must be confirmed by the General Assembly, the Supreme Court will be composed of four justices appointed by Republican governors and one appointed by a Democrat.

