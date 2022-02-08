Some optimism after the Omicron surge

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Omicron variant is loosening its grip on Nashville, mirroring trends in most of the country.

By the numbers: At the peak of the surge in mid-January, the city had about 22,800 active COVID-19 infections.

By Monday, that number had fallen to 11,789, according to city data.

Statewide, the rolling average of new cases has been dropping since Jan. 25.

Why it matters: Vanderbilt University Medical Center infectious diseases expert William Schaffner tells Axios this could be a pivotal moment.

"If you could see me, my fingers would all be crossed," Schaffner says. "We may be at the beginning of the end."

Schaffner says that if these trends hold, we could move out of the "pandemic phase" and into a new era where COVID is present but more manageable.

Yes, but: Schaffner cautioned that a new variant could rip up the playbook yet again.