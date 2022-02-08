51 mins ago - COVID

Some optimism after the Omicron surge

Adam Tamburin
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The Omicron variant is loosening its grip on Nashville, mirroring trends in most of the country.

By the numbers: At the peak of the surge in mid-January, the city had about 22,800 active COVID-19 infections.

Why it matters: Vanderbilt University Medical Center infectious diseases expert William Schaffner tells Axios this could be a pivotal moment.

  • "If you could see me, my fingers would all be crossed," Schaffner says. "We may be at the beginning of the end."
  • Schaffner says that if these trends hold, we could move out of the "pandemic phase" and into a new era where COVID is present but more manageable.

Yes, but: Schaffner cautioned that a new variant could rip up the playbook yet again.

  • Vaccinations and boosters should remain a priority, he says. Vaccinations could be authorized for children under 5 by the end of the month.
