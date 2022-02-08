Some optimism after the Omicron surge
The Omicron variant is loosening its grip on Nashville, mirroring trends in most of the country.
By the numbers: At the peak of the surge in mid-January, the city had about 22,800 active COVID-19 infections.
- By Monday, that number had fallen to 11,789, according to city data.
- Statewide, the rolling average of new cases has been dropping since Jan. 25.
Why it matters: Vanderbilt University Medical Center infectious diseases expert William Schaffner tells Axios this could be a pivotal moment.
- "If you could see me, my fingers would all be crossed," Schaffner says. "We may be at the beginning of the end."
- Schaffner says that if these trends hold, we could move out of the "pandemic phase" and into a new era where COVID is present but more manageable.
Yes, but: Schaffner cautioned that a new variant could rip up the playbook yet again.
- Vaccinations and boosters should remain a priority, he says. Vaccinations could be authorized for children under 5 by the end of the month.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.