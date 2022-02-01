Budget proposal includes $1 billion in new education funding
Gov. Bill Lee's budget proposal includes more than $1 billion in new recurring funding for K-12 education, much of which would go toward a funding formula his administration is still developing.
- Lee announced the funding push last night during his State of the State address.
Why it matters: The influx of state money seeks to address a long-standing problem. Tennessee's education has for years been near the bottom of national rankings.
- Experts have said Lee's formula redesign would be an empty gesture without increased funding to go with it.
Between the lines: It would require legislative approval, which is not a foregone conclusion. Lee's administration wants to send $750 million in additional annual funding to the formula starting with the 2023-24 budget cycle.
- That amount was included in this year's budget proposal as a placeholder, but for now it would be used for one-time expenses that include technical education improvements and moving 14 public schools out of flood plains.
- Additional increases include more than $124 million in recurring funding to boost the teacher salary pool.
What they're saying: "A $1 billion investment in public schools is long overdue and about half of what we actually need just to get out of the basement," State Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville tweeted.
- "We need to see the details to make sure this (money) actually makes it to schools now and isn't contingent on formula changes."
Meanwhile, Lee's $52.6 billion budget also allocates $623 million for road projects and $200 million toward expanding the state's network of technical colleges.
- Lee touted robust funding for law enforcement during his speech Monday. His budget includes $356 million for a new law enforcement training facility, plus funding for 100 additional Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and 50 new TBI employees.
- The governor also wants to send $250 million to Tennessee State University for campus improvements. A state analysis found the historically Black institution had been significantly underfunded in the past.
