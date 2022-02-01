Budget proposal includes $1 billion in new education funding

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Gov. Bill Lee's budget proposal includes more than $1 billion in new recurring funding for K-12 education, much of which would go toward a funding formula his administration is still developing.

Lee announced the funding push last night during his State of the State address.

Why it matters: The influx of state money seeks to address a long-standing problem. Tennessee's education has for years been near the bottom of national rankings.

Experts have said Lee's formula redesign would be an empty gesture without increased funding to go with it.

Between the lines: It would require legislative approval, which is not a foregone conclusion. Lee's administration wants to send $750 million in additional annual funding to the formula starting with the 2023-24 budget cycle.

That amount was included in this year's budget proposal as a placeholder, but for now it would be used for one-time expenses that include technical education improvements and moving 14 public schools out of flood plains.

Additional increases include more than $124 million in recurring funding to boost the teacher salary pool.

What they're saying: "A $1 billion investment in public schools is long overdue and about half of what we actually need just to get out of the basement," State Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville tweeted.

"We need to see the details to make sure this (money) actually makes it to schools now and isn't contingent on formula changes."

Meanwhile, Lee's $52.6 billion budget also allocates $623 million for road projects and $200 million toward expanding the state's network of technical colleges.