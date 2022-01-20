Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

As Tennessee moves closer to changing its education funding formula for the first time in decades, one of the most consequential questions remains unanswered.

Gov. Bill Lee has yet to say how much money he would put toward the formula, a factor many experts say is as important as the formula itself.

Why it matters: Lee's administration is quick to point out education funding has grown throughout his term, but the state remains nationally on the lower end of the funding scale.

The impact of a new formula will rise or fall based on the amount of money behind it.

State of play: The Tennessee Department of Education released a four-page draft plan last week that didn't include any dollar figures. The department is now reviewing public feedback of the plan.

Lee spokesperson Casey Black tells Axios there is "no firm timeline" for how quickly the process will move forward. Key legislators support considering a new formula this year.

Black said an increase in education funding is "likely," but did not discuss details.

Driving the news: The State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE) released a memo this week outlining recommendations for improving education funding in Tennessee.

The memo called for a formula that allocates district funding based on specific student needs, which the state is moving toward.

It also recommended $1 billion in new, recurring state funding.

What they're saying: "We've got to add more resources to K-12 education under a new formula," SCORE president and CEO David Mansouri tells Axios. Doing one without the other is "not going to be sufficient."

Zoom out: The Tennessee Alliance for Equity in Education released a report yesterday that included formula reforms and increased funding on a list of recommendations to transform public schools.

The timing is ripe, the report stated, especially considering the influx of more than $4.5 billion in pandemic-related stimulus funds for education in Tennessee.

What's next: Lee's State of the State address on Jan. 31, and the corresponding budget proposal, could fill in some of the blanks.

The bottom line: "Until we see how much money is going to be committed to public education, these conversations are really just that: interesting conversations," Nashville Public Education Foundation president and CEO Katie Cour tells Axios.