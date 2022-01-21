Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Ryman Auditorium this week kickstarted a year-long celebration of its 130th anniversary.

Officials promised 130 ticket giveaways, "more residencies than ever" and special events to mark the occasion.

Why it matters: The historic Mother Church of Country Music, which once hosted the Grand Ole Opry, has grown into one of the most famous venues in the world, drawing artists such as Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Lizzo, and Harry Styles.

The anniversary celebration, and any corresponding surprises, could bring an added jolt to live music's tenuous pandemic comeback.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: Every show at The Ryman is special, but my favorite concert there would have to be Dolly. Or Trisha Yearwood. Or Reba.

Honorable mentions: Janelle Monáe, Carly Rae Jepsen, Vampire Weekend, Rufus Wainwright, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Miley Cyrus, among others.

📣 Tell us: What is your favorite Ryman memory? Email [email protected] and we'll highlight some in an upcoming newsletter.