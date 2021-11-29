Music venues struggle to survive

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The same factors that have pushed mom and pop restaurants to the brink in Nashville are also squeezing out independently operated music venues.

Soaring real estate costs and corporatization of the live music industry have made it increasingly challenging for independent venues, which have been pushed out when their leases expire by owners looking to make more money on the building.

Why it matters: Over the last several months, the Mercy Lounge trio of venues announced it was leaving Cannery Row without a new location. And earlier this year, a boutique hotel developer purchased the Exit/In property, apparently setting the stage for the long-time operators to be pushed out.

Driving the news: Metro Councilmember Jeff Syracuse passed legislation earlier this year calling for a comprehensive study of Nashville's concert industry.