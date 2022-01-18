Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Note: Data is not shown for states in which the county was unknown for at least 10% of the children vaccinated in that state, or where children vaccination data was unavailable; Reproduced from a KHN analysis of CDC and NCHS data: Chart: Axios Visuals

Fewer than one in five eligible young children in Nashville are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to an analysis of federal data from Kaiser Health News.

And in many of Tennessee's rural counties, the percentage of vaccinated youth ages 5-11 falls into the low single digits.

Why it matters: "There's a myth that's been circulating since the beginning of the pandemic that children don't get sick from COVID, and that's simply not true," James Antoon, a doctor and professor at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, tells Axios.

"I see children hospitalized for COVID every day," Antoon says.

Often, he says, parents change their minds and want to pursue vaccination after their children are seriously ill.

By the numbers: Pediatric hospitalizations have spiked in Tennessee with the rise of the Omicron variant.

70 minors who tested positive for COVID were hospitalized in Tennessee as of last Wednesday, seven of them in intensive care.

Between the lines: Vaccinating kids and adults is the best way to protect babies and young children ages 0-4, who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.