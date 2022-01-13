54 mins ago - Real Estate

Despite soaring market, it's cheaper to rent in Nashville

Adam Tamburin
Data: ATTOM; Chart: Axios Visual

It's cheaper to rent than to buy a home in Nashville, according to a new report by real estate database ATTOM.

  • The data reflects soaring prices and a red-hot housing market.

Between the lines: Renting was also more affordable in Williamson and Wilson counties.

  • Sumner, Robertson and Cheatham counties fared better for homebuyers.

Yes, but: Rent is also getting more expensive across the city, especially in the urban core.

