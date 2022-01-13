Despite soaring market, it's cheaper to rent in Nashville
It's cheaper to rent than to buy a home in Nashville, according to a new report by real estate database ATTOM.
- The data reflects soaring prices and a red-hot housing market.
Between the lines: Renting was also more affordable in Williamson and Wilson counties.
- Sumner, Robertson and Cheatham counties fared better for homebuyers.
Yes, but: Rent is also getting more expensive across the city, especially in the urban core.
