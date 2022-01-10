Nashville among hottest housing markets
Nashville real estate is coming in hot in 2022: Zillow included us in its predictions for top housing markets.
- Music City ranked sixth, behind others such as Tampa, San Antonio, and Charlotte.
Driving the news: Job growth, rising home values, and a healthy stable of likely buyers all played a role in Zillow's rankings.
