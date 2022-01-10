48 mins ago - Real Estate

Nashville among hottest housing markets

Adam Tamburin
Illustration of a for sale sign with an upward trending line instead of the sign.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Nashville real estate is coming in hot in 2022: Zillow included us in its predictions for top housing markets.

  • Music City ranked sixth, behind others such as Tampa, San Antonio, and Charlotte.

Driving the news: Job growth, rising home values, and a healthy stable of likely buyers all played a role in Zillow's rankings.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more