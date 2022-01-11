1 hour ago - COVID

Nashville urges COVID-19 boosters

Adam Tamburin
City leaders are urging vaccinated people to get booster shots as the Omicron variant continues to drive record numbers of infections.

Why it matters: People with a booster shot are much less likely to get seriously ill or need hospitalization from COVID-19.

  • But only 39% of fully vaccinated people in Nashville have received a booster, according to Alex Jahangir, chair of the Nashville Coronavirus Task Force.

What they're saying: "The vaccine and the all-important booster gives a way to manage this surge and move forward with our lives," Mayor Cooper said during a media briefing.

  • "We have the tools to deal with Omicron," he added. "Use them."
