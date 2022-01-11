Nashville urges COVID-19 boosters

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

City leaders are urging vaccinated people to get booster shots as the Omicron variant continues to drive record numbers of infections.

Why it matters: People with a booster shot are much less likely to get seriously ill or need hospitalization from COVID-19.

But only 39% of fully vaccinated people in Nashville have received a booster, according to Alex Jahangir, chair of the Nashville Coronavirus Task Force.

What they're saying: "The vaccine and the all-important booster gives a way to manage this surge and move forward with our lives," Mayor Cooper said during a media briefing.