Nashville urges COVID-19 boosters
City leaders are urging vaccinated people to get booster shots as the Omicron variant continues to drive record numbers of infections.
Why it matters: People with a booster shot are much less likely to get seriously ill or need hospitalization from COVID-19.
- But only 39% of fully vaccinated people in Nashville have received a booster, according to Alex Jahangir, chair of the Nashville Coronavirus Task Force.
What they're saying: "The vaccine and the all-important booster gives a way to manage this surge and move forward with our lives," Mayor Cooper said during a media briefing.
- "We have the tools to deal with Omicron," he added. "Use them."
