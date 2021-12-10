It's the most wonderful time of the year: holiday pop-up season. Restaurants and bars across Nashville are rolling out themed menus, festive decorations and some serious performance art.
Here are three pop-ups we're looking to try over the next few weeks.
💃 "Dancing Through Dimensions" at the W Hotel.
- The Living Room bar at this new Gulch hotel features a special holiday menu every day of the week, but the main event comes when ballerinas perform in large, pyramid-shaped "snow globes" before dancing through the bar.
- The hotel describes the performance as a modern twist on "Black Swan" and "Swan Lake."
If you go: Performances take place at 5, 7 and 9pm on Saturdays. The pop-up runs through Jan. 9.
- Call 615-379-9000 for reservations, which come with a food and drink minimum.
⛸ Camp Bobby at The Bobby Hotel.
- If you have been frustrated by the lack of ice skating at Nashville's rooftop bars, The Bobby has you covered.
- Camp Bobby offers hourly skating lessons on its synthetic ice rink. In between, you can sip on hot cocoa and apple cider.
- If that isn't holly jolly enough, you can reserve a giant "campfire igloo."
If you go: The rooftop lounge is open daily. Igloo reservations run through Jan. 30.
- Skate rink admission is $10. Igloo rentals come with a food and drink minimum.
🎅🏻 Saint Nicky's in The Nations.
- Nicky's Coal Fired went all out for Christmas this year. They rolled out a special cocktail menu, gift-wrapped their walls, and hung candy canes and twinkling lights from the rafters.
- Oh, and Santa's coming!
If you go: The decorations stay up through Jan. 1. Santa Claus is visiting from 4-6pm Sunday. Kids, dogs, and Axios Nashville reporters can stop by for photos.
- The restaurant is closing for a few special events this month so check the website before you go.
Yes, but: Sometimes a classic is a classic for a reason.
- While trendy Christmas-themed cocktail pop-ups may be proliferating across the city, other holiday mainstays have stood the test of time.
Here are four Christmas things every Nashvillian should do at least once.
🎁 The Christmas decorations at Opryland: If you go, be aware of the new rules, including buying tickets for weekend visits. Tickets are also available for ice skating, carriage rides, pictures with Santa, and other events.
- The lights are free, except for weekends after 2pm. Other ticket prices vary.
🎄 Holiday lights at Cheekwood: The West Nashville institution features a reindeer village, children's wonderland, dancing trains, and a visual display with more than 1 million lights.
- $26 for adults and $20 for kids.
📽 "It's a Wonderful Life" at the Belcourt Theatre: The iconic Christmas movie plays at Nashville's independent theatre from Dec. 17 through Dec. 24. "Merry Christmas ya' old Building and Loan!"
- $11.50 for adults and $9.50 for kids.
🥜 Nashville's Nutcracker at TPAC: The Nashville Ballet's annual holiday tradition is back Dec. 15 after a year hiatus and runs through Christmas Eve.
- $35 - $95.
