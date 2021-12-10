Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's the most wonderful time of the year: holiday pop-up season. Restaurants and bars across Nashville are rolling out themed menus, festive decorations and some serious performance art.

Here are three pop-ups we're looking to try over the next few weeks.

💃 "Dancing Through Dimensions" at the W Hotel.

The Living Room bar at this new Gulch hotel features a special holiday menu every day of the week, but the main event comes when ballerinas perform in large, pyramid-shaped "snow globes" before dancing through the bar.

The hotel describes the performance as a modern twist on "Black Swan" and "Swan Lake."

If you go: Performances take place at 5, 7 and 9pm on Saturdays. The pop-up runs through Jan. 9.

Call 615-379-9000 for reservations, which come with a food and drink minimum.

⛸ Camp Bobby at The Bobby Hotel.

If you have been frustrated by the lack of ice skating at Nashville's rooftop bars, The Bobby has you covered.

Camp Bobby offers hourly skating lessons on its synthetic ice rink. In between, you can sip on hot cocoa and apple cider.

If that isn't holly jolly enough, you can reserve a giant "campfire igloo."

If you go: The rooftop lounge is open daily. Igloo reservations run through Jan. 30.

Skate rink admission is $10. Igloo rentals come with a food and drink minimum.

🎅🏻 Saint Nicky's in The Nations.

Nicky's Coal Fired went all out for Christmas this year. They rolled out a special cocktail menu, gift-wrapped their walls, and hung candy canes and twinkling lights from the rafters.

Oh, and Santa's coming!

If you go: The decorations stay up through Jan. 1. Santa Claus is visiting from 4-6pm Sunday. Kids, dogs, and Axios Nashville reporters can stop by for photos.

The restaurant is closing for a few special events this month so check the website before you go.

Yes, but: Sometimes a classic is a classic for a reason.

While trendy Christmas-themed cocktail pop-ups may be proliferating across the city, other holiday mainstays have stood the test of time.

Here are four Christmas things every Nashvillian should do at least once.

🎁 The Christmas decorations at Opryland: If you go, be aware of the new rules, including buying tickets for weekend visits. Tickets are also available for ice skating, carriage rides, pictures with Santa, and other events.

The lights are free, except for weekends after 2pm. Other ticket prices vary.

🎄 Holiday lights at Cheekwood: The West Nashville institution features a reindeer village, children's wonderland, dancing trains, and a visual display with more than 1 million lights.

$26 for adults and $20 for kids.

📽 "It's a Wonderful Life" at the Belcourt Theatre: The iconic Christmas movie plays at Nashville's independent theatre from Dec. 17 through Dec. 24. "Merry Christmas ya' old Building and Loan!"

$11.50 for adults and $9.50 for kids.

🥜 Nashville's Nutcracker at TPAC: The Nashville Ballet's annual holiday tradition is back Dec. 15 after a year hiatus and runs through Christmas Eve.

$35 - $95.

