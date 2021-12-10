15 mins ago - Things to Do
Nashville's holiday pop-ups and Christmas classics
Adam Tamburin
A performer dances in a glass triangle at the W hotel
A performer in "Dancing Through Dimensions" at the W Hotel. Photo courtesy of the W Hotel

It's the most wonderful time of the year: holiday pop-up season. Restaurants and bars across Nashville are rolling out themed menus, festive decorations and some serious performance art.

Here are three pop-ups we're looking to try over the next few weeks.

💃 "Dancing Through Dimensions" at the W Hotel.

  • The Living Room bar at this new Gulch hotel features a special holiday menu every day of the week, but the main event comes when ballerinas perform in large, pyramid-shaped "snow globes" before dancing through the bar.
  • The hotel describes the performance as a modern twist on "Black Swan" and "Swan Lake."

If you go: Performances take place at 5, 7 and 9pm on Saturdays. The pop-up runs through Jan. 9.

  • Call 615-379-9000 for reservations, which come with a food and drink minimum.

⛸ Camp Bobby at The Bobby Hotel.

  • If you have been frustrated by the lack of ice skating at Nashville's rooftop bars, The Bobby has you covered.
  • Camp Bobby offers hourly skating lessons on its synthetic ice rink. In between, you can sip on hot cocoa and apple cider.
  • If that isn't holly jolly enough, you can reserve a giant "campfire igloo."

If you go: The rooftop lounge is open daily. Igloo reservations run through Jan. 30.

  • Skate rink admission is $10. Igloo rentals come with a food and drink minimum.

🎅🏻 Saint Nicky's in The Nations.

  • Nicky's Coal Fired went all out for Christmas this year. They rolled out a special cocktail menu, gift-wrapped their walls, and hung candy canes and twinkling lights from the rafters.
  • Oh, and Santa's coming!

If you go: The decorations stay up through Jan. 1. Santa Claus is visiting from 4-6pm Sunday. Kids, dogs, and Axios Nashville reporters can stop by for photos.

  • The restaurant is closing for a few special events this month so check the website before you go.

Yes, but: Sometimes a classic is a classic for a reason.

  • While trendy Christmas-themed cocktail pop-ups may be proliferating across the city, other holiday mainstays have stood the test of time.

Here are four Christmas things every Nashvillian should do at least once.

🎁 The Christmas decorations at Opryland: If you go, be aware of the new rules, including buying tickets for weekend visits. Tickets are also available for ice skating, carriage rides, pictures with Santa, and other events.

  • The lights are free, except for weekends after 2pm. Other ticket prices vary.

🎄 Holiday lights at Cheekwood: The West Nashville institution features a reindeer village, children's wonderland, dancing trains, and a visual display with more than 1 million lights.

  • $26 for adults and $20 for kids.

📽 "It's a Wonderful Life" at the Belcourt Theatre: The iconic Christmas movie plays at Nashville's independent theatre from Dec. 17 through Dec. 24. "Merry Christmas ya' old Building and Loan!"

  • $11.50 for adults and $9.50 for kids.

🥜 Nashville's Nutcracker at TPAC: The Nashville Ballet's annual holiday tradition is back Dec. 15 after a year hiatus and runs through Christmas Eve.

  • $35 - $95.

Go deeper: Eater Nashville has compiled an extensive list if you're craving even more holiday cheer.

