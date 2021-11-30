🎄 Opryland's new holiday rules

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Opryland Hotel is restricting access to its campus going into the busy holiday season.

Anyone stopping by the resort after 2pm Friday-Sunday to look at the Christmas lights will have to pay for a ticket or an overnight stay.

Details: The hotel announced the move on Sunday, limiting options for locals who want to stop by during peak hours for a free glimpse at those famous decorations.

The hotel stated that the new rules, which remain in effect through Jan. 2, were geared toward "capacity management."

Visitors will still be allowed to stop by without a ticket or room key — provided they go during the week or arrive before 2pm on the weekends.

Folks who arrive before 2pm on weekends can stay and stroll at their leisure.

If you go: Tickets are available for ice skating, carriage rides, pictures with Santa, and other Christmas events.