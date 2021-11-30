1 hour ago - Business
🎄 Opryland's new holiday rules
Adam Tamburin
The Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.
The Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. Photo: Mark Humphrey/AP

Opryland Hotel is restricting access to its campus going into the busy holiday season.

  • Anyone stopping by the resort after 2pm Friday-Sunday to look at the Christmas lights will have to pay for a ticket or an overnight stay.

Details: The hotel announced the move on Sunday, limiting options for locals who want to stop by during peak hours for a free glimpse at those famous decorations.

  • The hotel stated that the new rules, which remain in effect through Jan. 2, were geared toward "capacity management."
  • Visitors will still be allowed to stop by without a ticket or room key — provided they go during the week or arrive before 2pm on the weekends.
  • Folks who arrive before 2pm on weekends can stay and stroll at their leisure.

If you go: Tickets are available for ice skating, carriage rides, pictures with Santa, and other Christmas events.

