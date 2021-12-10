Critical COVID antibodies discovered at Vanderbilt

The Food and Drug Administration this week gave an emergency use authorization to a combination of COVID-19 antibodies discovered at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Licensed to AstraZeneca, the antibodies offer critical protection for immunocompromised people unable to get the vaccine.

Why it matters: This is the latest example of VUMC's influential role in the fight against the coronavirus. The medical center also oversaw vaccine trials and helped with the development of an antiviral pill that fights COVID infections.

"This prevention shot will give millions of high-risk and immunocompromised people who don’t respond well to vaccines access to immunity for COVID," Vanderbilt Vaccine Center director James Crowe said in a statement.

How it works: Under the authorization, these antibodies will be administered to prevent infection, which differs from monoclonal antibodies used to treat people who already have COVID.