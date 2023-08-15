👋 Deirdra and Martin here. Where does the time go?

Driving the news: We sent our first newsletter out exactly one year ago today.

💭 Deirdra's thought bubble: I thought writing in bullet points would be super easy, but Miami has so much news, it's actually quite challenging to wrangle it down into our format!

I truly appreciate your feedback, suggestions and story ideas. Often, a few kind words from a reader really makes my day.

💭 Martin's thought bubble: It's been so much fun to get to know our readers and let you into our personal lives in a way that differs from traditional news outlets.

Miami is a vibrant, exciting place, but it also faces serious issues like affordability and flooding. We will continue to keep you informed about what matters while also touching on things that make us smile — like our different cultures, food and inspiring neighbors.

We thank you very much for reading, and we'd like to know what you want more of. Take this quick survey to let us know what you want us to cover.