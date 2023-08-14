Miami's built environment is leading to "heat islands"
Miami is tied with Chicago for having the third-worst "urban heat island effect" — increased temperatures from buildings and roads having replaced vegetation — of 44 large U.S. cities, according to nonprofit Climate Central.
Why it matters: Heat islands can make cities less livable and increase the risk of heat-related health complications, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.
- Heat islands can also lead to increased energy usage and costs as residents keep cool with air conditioning.
- And low-income neighborhoods tend to be more vulnerable to heat islands than wealthier ones, making this a key climate equity issue.
What's happening: In its 2023 Urban Heat Hot Spots report released last month, Climate Central calculated the urban heat island (UHI) index of census tracts within each city it analyzed.
- UHI index measures how much hotter certain areas are due to the built environment.
- The average UHI index across Miami is 8.3°F.
- In parts of the city where there are tall buildings and few trees — like Brickell and Edgewater — the UHI index is 12°F.
Details: Miami's high UHI index values are driven partly by albedo, the proportion of incoming sunlight reflected by a surface.
- Elements such as roads, buildings, parking lots and water bodies absorb sunlight and radiate it back into the city as heat, the report explains.
Zoom out: There are 41 million Americans living in urban areas where heat islands raise local temperatures by 8 degrees or more, per Climate Central's analysis.
- Wichita (7.2°F) had the lowest average UHI index per capita. New York (9.5°F) and San Francisco (8.8°F) were higher than Miami and Chicago.
What they're saying: "The biggest thing we can do is replace surfaces that absorb heat with surfaces that reflect heat," Kaitlyn Trudeau, a senior research associate at Climate Central, told the Miami Herald.
- White roofs, reflective pavements and more trees can all help.
- Officials aim to increase Miami-Dade's tree canopy from 20% to 30% by 2030.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.