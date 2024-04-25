Indiana tech industry draws attention without AI

Data: UMD-LinkUp AIMaps; Note: "AI job" defined as a job requiring technical skills to build and/or use AI models; a bigger circle indicates more new jobs per capita; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios The Indianapolis area has fewer AI-related job postings than the average metro, but that hasn't kept the local innovation sector from heating up. Why it matters: As AI demand increases, cities outside Silicon Valley have a chance to get in on the action — and reap the potentially lucrative economic rewards.

State of play: New AI job postings continue to grow despite layoffs in the tech industry and worry from workers that AI could threaten their jobs.

Consumer skepticism of AI also remains strong. In the U.S., trust in AI companies has dropped to 35% from 50% five years ago.

Driving the news: Indiana ranked 23rd in the nation for the number of AI jobs posted in the first quarter, according to UMD-LinkUp, a collaboration between the University of Maryland, job listings platform LinkUp and consultancy/executive firm Outrigger Group.

There were 8.4 AI job postings per 100,000 residents in the Indianapolis metro area. The national average is 11.7.

The big picture: Indianapolis being behind presents a growth opportunity to a Hoosier tech industry that is outpacing its peers in investment activity.

Indiana saw overall venture capital investment climb to $491.9 million in the first quarter this year, up from $126.5 million in the same period last year, per a TechPoint study.

Tech sector companies led the way with 29 deals valued at a total of $349 million, making it the highest-performing quarter since TechPoint began tracking the data in 2015.

Zoom in: The tech sectors seeing the most activity are life sciences, ag bioscience, manufacturing/hardtech and edtech/workforce tech.

Zoom out: As Indiana improved, national VC investment and deals declined by 26% and 28%, respectively.

Economic uncertainty and questions about how AI will influence existing sectors contributed to the downturn.

What they're saying: "This is a time right now where all eyes are on the quality of your product and what you're putting out. So whether you're a VC or whether you're a startup, you really have to bring your A-game right now," Muhammad Yasin, vice president of marketing for Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures, told Axios.

"It's certainly more pressure. But it feels like the right kind of pressure."

Threat level: Indianapolis is among the top 15 metros where AI could upend jobs, according to a 2023 analysis by the Chamber of Commerce, a product research company.

13.3% of the Indianapolis area's workforce is at risk, or more than 140,000 jobs.

Researchers estimate the sector that will see the most losses locally is office and administrative support with nearly 26,000 roles, followed by sales with nearly 9,300 positions.

The bottom line: AI is here to stay, but we'll have to wait and see what impact it will have on Indianapolis.