Indiana tech industry draws attention without AI

Consumer skepticism of AI also remains strong. In the U.S., trust in AI companies has dropped to 35% from 50% five years ago.
Driving the news: Indiana ranked 23rd in the nation for the number of AI jobs posted in the first quarter, according to UMD-LinkUp, a collaboration between the University of Maryland, job listings platform LinkUp and consultancy/executive firm Outrigger Group.
There were 8.4 AI job postings per 100,000 residents in the Indianapolis metro area. The national average is 11.7.
The big picture: Indianapolis being behind presents a growth opportunity to a Hoosier tech industry that is outpacing its peers in investment activity.
Tech sector companies led the way with 29 deals valued at a total of $349 million, making it the highest-performing quarter since TechPoint began tracking the data in 2015.
Zoom in: The tech sectors seeing the most activity are life sciences, ag bioscience, manufacturing/hardtech and edtech/workforce tech.
Zoom out: As Indiana improved, national VC investment and deals declined by 26% and 28%, respectively.
Economic uncertainty and questions about how AI will influence existing sectors contributed to the downturn.
What they're saying: "This is a time right now where all eyes are on the quality of your product and what you're putting out. So whether you're a VC or whether you're a startup, you really have to bring your A-game right now," Muhammad Yasin, vice president of marketing for Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures, told Axios.
"It's certainly more pressure. But it feels like the right kind of pressure."