13% of Indy's jobs threatened by AI

Approximately one in eight jobs in the Indianapolis metro area could be threatened by artificial intelligence in the coming years, per new analysis from the research website ChamberofCommerce.org.

Why it matters: Rapid AI development can be an economic double-edged sword, with the potential boost in productivity accompanied by significant job losses.

What they did: ChamberofCommerce.org, which is not affiliated with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, compared federal labor data with research on the occupations most vulnerable to AI.

State of play: Common administrative positions, like cashiers, clerks, bookkeepers and accountants, could face major job losses in the coming years as AI software and large language models develop.

Threat level: 13.3% of the Indianapolis area's workforce is at risk, or more than 140,000 jobs, according to the analysis.

Researchers estimate the sector that will see the most losses locally is office and administrative support with nearly 26,000 roles, followed by sales with nearly 9,300 positions.

Zoom out: Indy has the 15th-highest percentage of jobs at risk out of the 50 cities tracked, behind New Orleans and Memphis.

Other Midwestern metros ranked lower, including Columbus (13.2%), Cincinnati (12.8%) and Chicago (13.1%).

Las Vegas came in at the top with an estimated 15.8% of jobs at risk.

Of note: With these job losses will come many new roles "more adapted to the new division of labour between humans, machines and algorithms," the World Economic Forum reported earlier this year.

Yes, but: The early winners of new generative AI jobs are on the coasts and in Texas, Ryan Heath writes for Axios AI+.

None of the top 50 AI startups are located in a Midwest state.

