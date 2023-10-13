Share on email (opens in new window)

More than 900,000 Hoosiers are making federal student loan payments for the first time in three years.

Driving the news: October marks the end of the pandemic pause on federal student loan payments.

Why it matters: After a three-plus-year break from payments, experts warn of a messy return to debt repayment for borrowers, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.

Student loan debt will especially be tough on younger people, who typically have lower incomes.

Catch up quick: More than 19,000 Indiana borrowers are eligible to get their combined $933 million in debt erased following loan relief adjustments to Income-Driven Repayment plans implemented by the government in July.

Yes, but: That still leaves more than $29 billion of student loan debt for Hoosiers, most of which will be paid back starting this month.

Data: U.S. Department of Education; Table: Axios Visuals

Zoom out: More than 40 million Americans collectively owe more than $1 trillion in student loans.

Zoom in: Indiana has the 14th-highest number of borrowers in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Nearly half of those borrowers are under age 35.

What's next: Due dates for the first payments vary, but the Department of Education says borrowers will get a bill, with payment amount and due date, at least 21 days before the due date.

Borrowers can apply for the new federal SAVE Plan, an income-driven repayment plan that calculates monthly loan payments based on income and family size.

The Biden administration also created a yearlong "on-ramp period" during which borrowers won't be reported to the national credit rating agencies if they default on payments.

💭 Arika's thought bubble: Ya girl is one of those borrowers restarting payments.

The payment pause allowed me to save for things that seemed out of reach before — like a new car and a wedding.

Be smart: Use this Axios explainer to figure out your student loan status.