An unusually hot summer looms for Houston
Map showing the likelihood of above-average and below-average temperatures across the U.S. during June, July and August 2024. Photo: NOAA/Climate Prediction Center
Another hotter-than-usual summer is in store for Texas, per federal forecasters. Why it matters: Extreme heat is a major public health threat and plays a role in droughts and wildfires. Threat level: The ways climate change is altering the character of American summers increasingly stands out. What they're saying: Extremely hot days were "rare in the 1970s and commonplace now," Peter Girard, a spokesperson for nonprofit science and communications organization Climate Central, tells Axios. The intrigue: One wild card this summer will be exactly where persistent areas of high pressure, also known as heat domes, set up. That will determine the areas that see some of the hottest conditions. The latest: It's warm this week, but it's about to get a lot hotter starting as early as next week, per the National Weather Service. Summerlike temperatures in the low to mid-90s are expected next week. The bottom line: Get ready to sweat.
