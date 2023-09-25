55 mins ago - Climate

Climate change made Houston's summer hotter

Shafaq Patel
Data: Climate Central; Note: A CSI of 3 or higher means human-caused climate change made the average daily temperature at least three times more likely; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Texas' record-breaking heat this summer would have been "virtually impossible without human-caused climate change," per recent climate analyses.

Driving the news: The Houston area experienced 63 days — 69% of the summer — with hot temperatures made three times more likely by climate change, according to a new Climate Central report.

Zoom out: Houston was one of 17 Texas cities that experienced hot temperatures made at least twice as likely by climate change.

How it works: Climate Central's analysis is based on the group's Climate Shift Index (CSI), which compares observed or forecast temperatures with simulations of the same weather conditions minus excess atmospheric greenhouse gasses.

  • A CSI of 3, for example, means human-caused climate change made a daily average temperature three times more likely.

Of note: While the analysis itself wasn't peer reviewed, the methodology has been.

The big picture: In 45 of the 244 U.S. cities the group analyzed, at least half of all summer days had temperatures made at least twice as likely by climate change.

  • Victoria, southeast of San Antonio, had the second-most hot summer days driven by climate change, with 80 days made twice as likely by climate change.
  • San Juan, Puerto Rico, had the most with 90.

Meanwhile: As Axios' Andrew Freedman has reported, Earth just experienced what was likely its hottest summer on record.

The bottom line: Rapid-attribution analyses like this one drive home a key point: Climate change is having a significant present-day impact on millions across the country and the planet.

