Climate change made Houston's summer hotter

Data: Climate Central; Note: A CSI of 3 or higher means human-caused climate change made the average daily temperature at least three times more likely; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Texas' record-breaking heat this summer would have been "virtually impossible without human-caused climate change," per recent climate analyses.

Driving the news: The Houston area experienced 63 days — 69% of the summer — with hot temperatures made three times more likely by climate change, according to a new Climate Central report.

Since June, Houston has had 45 days with 100° weather, making this summer Houston's hottest and besting 2011's record, per Space City Weather's Matt Lanza.

Zoom out: Houston was one of 17 Texas cities that experienced hot temperatures made at least twice as likely by climate change.

How it works: Climate Central's analysis is based on the group's Climate Shift Index (CSI), which compares observed or forecast temperatures with simulations of the same weather conditions minus excess atmospheric greenhouse gasses.

A CSI of 3, for example, means human-caused climate change made a daily average temperature three times more likely.

Of note: While the analysis itself wasn't peer reviewed, the methodology has been.

The big picture: In 45 of the 244 U.S. cities the group analyzed, at least half of all summer days had temperatures made at least twice as likely by climate change.

Victoria, southeast of San Antonio, had the second-most hot summer days driven by climate change, with 80 days made twice as likely by climate change.

San Juan, Puerto Rico, had the most with 90.

Meanwhile: As Axios' Andrew Freedman has reported, Earth just experienced what was likely its hottest summer on record.

The bottom line: Rapid-attribution analyses like this one drive home a key point: Climate change is having a significant present-day impact on millions across the country and the planet.