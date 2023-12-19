Pro-Palestinian protests outnumber pro-Israel demonstrations

Data: ACLED; Graphic: Rahul Mukherjee and Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Immediately after the Oct. 7 attack, most of the demonstrations in the U.S. were in solidarity with Israel. Within a week, with the Israeli military response underway, pro-Palestinian protests began to outnumber pro-Israeli protests, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED).

The intrigue: Nearly half of pro-Israel protests worldwide included in ACLED's tracker have taken place in the U.S., far more than in any other country, Axios' Rahul Mukherjee and Shoshana Gordon report.

Details: ACLED defines protests as three or more participants in a nonviolent demonstration. Protests are added to the data set if they are reported from a list of news and NGO reports.

Zoom in: In Texas, there were more than twice as many pro-Palestinian protests as pro-Israel protests, according to ACLED, though the data does not indicate how many attended each protest.

Data: ACLED; Graphic: Rahul Mukherjee and Shoshana Gordon/Axios

