E-bike rebates making way through Congress

There's a renewed effort afoot in the U.S. Congress to subsidize the cost of e-bikes nationwide on the heels of successful rebate programs in Denver and elsewhere, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.

Why it matters: E-bikes, which use an electric battery and motor to help riders go faster and farther while exerting far less physical effort, are a promising alternative to cars and other internal combustion vehicles for cleaner trips around town.

Yet they're often shockingly expensive. Many well-reviewed models cost over $1,000, while high-end versions go for more than twice that.

Cargo e-bikes — probably the best option for replacing many car trips, especially to the grocery store — can cost several thousand dollars.

Driving the news: Four Democratic representatives and one Democratic senator recently introduced bills in their respective chambers that would create a new tax credit for consumer e-bike purchases.

As written, the proposals would cover up to 30% of an e-bike's cost, with credits maxing out at $1,500 for e-bikes costing up to $8,000.

Single filers making less than $150,000 or joint filers making less than $300,000 would be eligible for the full credit.

Yes, but: Past efforts to establish a national e-bike tax credit have fallen short.

Moreover, whether e-bikes make sense for a particular person's transit needs depends on myriad factors, ranging from their aptitude for biking in general to the weather and biking infrastructure where they live.

What they're saying: "Make e-bikes more accessible to more people, and we're going to see a lot more people riding e-bikes, especially people who aren't already riding bikes," BikeHouston executive director Joe Cutrufo told Axios. "But as e-bike trips supplant more and more car trips, we need our elected leaders to get serious about safe bikeways and secure bike parking."

Houston has been bolstering its bike network, including public bike parking options, but advocates say there's more work to be done.

The bottom line: A little bit of cash toward an e-bike won't change America's car-happy culture overnight — but the e-bike curious among us would no doubt welcome a little discount.

💭 Jay's thought bubble: I own an e-bike in lieu of a car, and getting around the central part of town is a breeze.